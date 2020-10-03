GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 51,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,104. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $446.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

