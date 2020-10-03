Giant (GIC) Market Cap Tops $83,906.61

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Giant has a market cap of $83,906.61 and $5,508.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $20.33, $10.42 and $5.63. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00399070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012976 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026356 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,425,210 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $70.83, $11.91, $50.68, $5.63, $33.89, $10.42, $24.71, $13.92, $31.10, $7.59 and $18.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

