Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GLP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,654. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 95,057 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

