Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $79.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $83.69 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $48.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $305.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.36 million to $310.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.46 million, with estimates ranging from $305.86 million to $335.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 560,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 711,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,243. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 210.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.