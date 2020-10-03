Gossipcoin Price Hits $0.0013 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $42,854.20 and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

