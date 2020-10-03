Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $793.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $19,948.28 and approximately $793.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

