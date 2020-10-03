Gravity (GZRO) Market Cap Hits $146,510.51

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $146,510.51 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00265413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01520615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171020 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,403,397,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,397,933 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

