Guider Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $19,142.08 and $137.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.05457166 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

