Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

HNRG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 68,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

