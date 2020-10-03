Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.