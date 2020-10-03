Head-To-Head Contrast: Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) and Akoustis Technologies (OTCMKTS:AKTS)

Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nutroganics alerts:

This table compares Nutroganics and Akoustis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 171.64 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -9.34

Nutroganics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutroganics and Akoustis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Risk & Volatility

Nutroganics has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutroganics and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51%

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Nutroganics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutroganics

Nutroganics, Inc. focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Silverbow Honey Company, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. Nutroganics, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 14, 2016, Nutroganics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutroganics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutroganics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.