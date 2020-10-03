Head to Head Review: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) versus Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SINA and Shotspotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

SINA presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. Shotspotter has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given SINA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Shotspotter.

Risk and Volatility

SINA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA -1.00% -0.54% -0.29% Shotspotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shotspotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINA and Shotspotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.16 billion 1.34 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -41.23 Shotspotter $40.75 million 8.43 $1.80 million $0.15 200.53

Shotspotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA. SINA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shotspotter beats SINA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

