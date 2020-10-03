Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.03 Million

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $42.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.29 million to $56.43 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $135.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $207.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $240.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $343.10 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

