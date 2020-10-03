Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.45 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $34,294.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.20 or 0.05309738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

