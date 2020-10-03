HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Short Interest Up 14.7% in September

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 11,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

HighPoint Resources stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

