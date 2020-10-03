Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $908.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

