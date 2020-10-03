Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00050443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, OKEx, DragonEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00567952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00080829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,076,612 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade Satoshi, COSS, DragonEX, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

