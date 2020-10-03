Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 473,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,724. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

