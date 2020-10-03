HorusPay (HORUS) Market Capitalization Hits $202,316.58

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HorusPay has a total market cap of $202,316.58 and approximately $11.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.