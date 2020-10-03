Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,780.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $872,974.30 and approximately $39,780.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00593197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,011,093 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

