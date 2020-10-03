Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.03 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $241,349.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.20 or 0.05309738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

