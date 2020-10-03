HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.95 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00010736 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, EXX and Gate.io. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $50.95 million and $7.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00265413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01520615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171020 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,811,799 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Allcoin, EXX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

