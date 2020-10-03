HyperQuant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,890.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $96,822.00 and $1,890.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00265413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01520615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171020 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

