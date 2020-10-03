Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 3,995,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Iamgold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iamgold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iamgold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Iamgold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 333,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.