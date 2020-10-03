IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Comparison

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 7 22 1 2.80

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $123.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than IBEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 5.82% 8.34% 3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $10.19 billion 6.68 $893.00 million $4.00 25.41

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX.

Summary

Fiserv beats IBEX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition. It also provides CLX Signal, a portal for real-time statistics, data, and reports for general users and report analysts; CLX Sense, a workflow and workforce management toolset for call center productivity and agent performance; and CLX Trust, which monitors and prevents internal fraud and security breaches. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

