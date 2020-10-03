IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $71.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $73.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.87 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 134,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,328. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

