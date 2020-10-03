Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.85. 906,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,456. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

