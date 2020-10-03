Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $596.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $14,492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 964,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $26,714,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.