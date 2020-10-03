Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $596.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,776. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

