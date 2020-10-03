Insula (ISLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,280.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Insula has a market capitalization of $180,355.65 and $3,280.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00081888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001094 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000358 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008251 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,784 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

