International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,250.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 265,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. 961,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,213. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

