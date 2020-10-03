IoTeX Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. IoTeX has a market cap of $34.46 million and $4.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Bgogo, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.97 or 0.05347284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

