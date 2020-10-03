IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $1.41

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00013354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. IQeon has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $212,757.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00265413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01520615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171020 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

