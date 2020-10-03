JD Coin (JDC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $434,290.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01519323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00169479 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,697,624 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.