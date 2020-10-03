Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,014.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCCTF remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Kingfisher

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in general warehousing business.

