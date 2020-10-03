Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,014.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCCTF remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

