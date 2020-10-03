Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. 792,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,345. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,877,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $20,411,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

