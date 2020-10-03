Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on LXRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

LXRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 622,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

