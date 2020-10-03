Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

