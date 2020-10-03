Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. 518,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.