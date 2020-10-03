LinkEye (LET) Reaches Market Cap of $10.96 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, OKEx and Bitbns. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

