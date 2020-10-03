Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $602,239.77

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $602,239.77 and $293,223.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00399050 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013054 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008667 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,350,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,350,601 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

