LockTrip Market Cap Reaches $5.77 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003653 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $361.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026362 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003472 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.