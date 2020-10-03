Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$19.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Lundin Energy has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

