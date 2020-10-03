Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,346.52

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $333,346.52 and approximately $3,733.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, YoBit, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, BigONE, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

