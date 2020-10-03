Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $215,468.10 and $149.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00264179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00089966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.01526625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00171274 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

