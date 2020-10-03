Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $240.55. The stock had a trading volume of 804,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,163. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

