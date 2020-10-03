Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities.

