Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit