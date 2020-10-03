Masari Price Down 7.1% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market capitalization of $162,414.51 and approximately $61,714.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

