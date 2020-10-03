MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.12 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $217,509.49 and $11,822.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,566.56 or 1.00009451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00624377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.01169431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00109823 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004990 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

