MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,534.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.03282735 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.02075572 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00433174 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00971222 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011798 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00567952 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048431 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010440 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC20]
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
