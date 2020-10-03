MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

